Education seminar on tech-based skills tomorrow

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An educational seminar titled "Tech-Driven Tomorrow: Skills for Every Business Professional" will be held on Saturday, May 10, at 4.30 pm at Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The seminar is free and open to final-year students and graduates from all academic streams.

This seminar is organized jointly by Lokmat and the Institute of Management Development and Research (IMDR), Pune, one of India’s premier B-Schools with over 50 years of academic excellence. IMDR Pune is known for its contribution to management education, offering an AICTE-approved 2-year PGDM program tailored for both freshers and working professionals.

Organizers encourage all eligible students to participate in this skill-focused seminar to gain valuable insights into the growing opportunities in tech-driven careers.

Who can attend?

The seminar is open to final-year students from any academic stream and graduates from any discipline. Entry is free for all eligible participants.

Registration Details

Participants must register by scanning the provided QR code. For more details, they can contact 9225340984, 6359252520, or 020 67656117 to 04. Alternatively, they can visit the official website at www.imdr.edu.

Date & Time:

Saturday, May 10 – 4.30 pm

Venue:

Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Entry: Free (via rear gate – Jawaharlal Darda Marg)

Free Gift:

Assured gift for every participating student.

Contact for Details: 9823335581