Educational institutes remain closed in view of bandh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Educational institutes, including schools, colleges and universities, in the city and rural areas of the district, suspended classes on Monday because of an unpredictable situation in view of a bandh call given by Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM).

The teaching and non-teaching staff members were on duty while parents did not send their children to the educational institutes as a precaution.

Members of the Maharashtra English Schools Association (MESA) on Sunday announced to keep their schools closed on Monday to avoid any untoward incident.

So, the primary, secondary and higher secondary schools, junior and senior colleges wore a deserted look to avoid any inconvenience and harm to students. The situation was not different in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). Some colleges and a few departments of Bamu were carrying out academic activities. Youths forced these colleges and departments to stop academic activities.

A group of students gathered in front of the library of the university and registered a protest against the lathi charge on the agitators at Anterwali Sarati.

As information on schools run by private education societies remained closed spread last evening, the bus and auto rickshaw drivers did not ply their vehicles to avoid any damage to the vehicles.