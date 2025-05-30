Educational Institutions Showcase (Part 1)

MGM Institute of Health Sciences, Navi Mumbai, is a well-known and leading institution in the field of medical education. It offers MBBS along with postgraduate programs, all designed to produce skilled professionals required in the healthcare sector.

The courses including four-year B.Sc. Nursing, three-year General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) and two-year Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM). In addition, the institution offers various specialized undergraduate programs such as B.Sc. in Medical Dialysis Technology, B.Sc. in Cardiac Care Technology, B.Sc. in Perfusion Technology, B.Sc. in Operation Theatre and Anesthesia Technology, B.Sc. in Medical Radiology and Imaging Technology and B.Sc. in Medical Laboratory Technology, among others. Detailed information about all these courses is available at the exhibition.

----------------------------

Indian Institute of Food Science and Technology

A large campus of the Indian Institute of Food Science and Technology is located in the Itkedha area, opposite Nath Seeds. The institute offers educational opportunities for women through diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate programs, all with a 100% job guarantee. The undergraduate programs include B.Sc. (Food Science and Quality Control), B.Sc. (Clinical Laboratory Science), B.A. (Fashion Design), B.H.Sc. (Food Science and Nutrition), B.Sc. (Chemistry), B.H.Sc. (Nutrition and Dietetics), B.Sc. (Information Technology), B.A. (Mass Media Communication), and B.H.Sc. (Fashion and Apparel Design). Postgraduate programs offered including M.Sc. (Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics), M.Sc. (Microbiology), M.Sc. (Nutrition and Food Processing), and M.Sc. (Computer Science). Additionally, the institute provides nursing programs such as ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery), GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery), and a Diploma in Interior Design. These programs are specifically designed to empower women through industry-oriented education and ensure employability across sectors such as healthcare, technology, nutrition, fashion, and design.

----------------------------

MGM university

MGM University, a renowned institution in the region, has launched several new courses, all designed in accordance with the New National Education Policy. Under this framework, various programs are offered across its different institutions including Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College offers B.Tech, B.Arch, MCA, M.Tech, and M.Arch courses, Institute of Information and Communication Technology provides B.Tech and M.Tech programs, School of Engineering and Technology offers Integrated B.Tech and Advanced Diploma in B.Tech, University Department of Instrumentation and Control Engineering, University Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Institute of Management and Research, Institute of Hotel Management, Nath School of Business and Technology, Dr. G.Y. Pathrikar College of CS and IT, Institute of Biosciences and Technology, School of Basic and Applied Sciences, College of Communication, Culture, and Media, Department of Photography, Institute of Indian and Foreign Languages, Institute of Social Sciences, School of Legal Studies and Research, MAHAGAMI Gurukul - Center for Performing Arts, College of Fine Art, Institute of Fashion Design, School of Design, School of Film Art and School of Interdisciplinary Studies. All these departments offer a wide range of courses, and detailed information is available at the exhibition.

----------------------------

Eduwiz mentors and study abroad consultants

Eduwiz Mentors and Study Abroad Consultants have established partnerships with over 40 universities in Russia, enabling students to complete a six-year MBBS course at a total cost of ₹27 lakh. Complete information and expert guidance regarding the process is available through Eduwiz, informed Director Tina Oberoi.

In addition to overseas education consulting, the institute is set to launch special “Super Thirty” batches for NEET repeaters, as well as for IIT-JEE, NEET, and CET aspirants. These batches will be offered at an affordable fee of just ₹24,990. The institute will also provide students with all essential academic facilities, Director Oberoi added.