Educator Muskkaan Bafna graduates from Harvard

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City educator and vice-principal of The Evolvers Nest Preschool Muskkaan Bafna has graduated from the Harvard Graduate School of Education with a Master’s in Education in Education Leadership, Organisations, and Entrepreneurship, with a concentration in early childhood. A semi-finalist in the prestigious President’s Innovation Challenge at Harvard, she was recognised for her pioneering venture Evolving Thinkers where she designs play-based, resilience-building programmes for young learners in the post-pandemic world.

With a background in architecture and years of leadership in early childhood education, she brings a unique perspective to the field. She now aims to return to India and scale innovative, accessible early education across the country.