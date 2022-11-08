Efforts to attract investment from Taiwan to Auric

Joint meeting between Chinese National Federation of Industries, Massia and AMFA

Aurangabad:

Efforts are being made to attract more investment from Taiwan to Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) and also increase the trade between the two countries, said Massia vice president Anil Patil in a meeting with a Chinese delegation on Tuesday.

A meeting was held between the Chinese National Federation of Industries (CNFI), Taiwan, Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) and Aurangabad Metal Finishers Association (AMFA) at Massia office, Chikalthana. Jennifer Makecha from Taiwan Chamber of Commerce, Mumbai, executive head of CNFI Mei-Lan, AMFA president Darshan Somani and Massia members were present.

At the beginning, Patil said that the main objectives of the meeting is to increase the imports and exports between Aurangabad and Taiwan, create new business alliances through B2B, schedule industrial visits to study the latest technology, participate in industrial exhibitions and attract investments of Taiwanese entrepreneurs to Auric. The industries in Aurangabad are leading in almost every sector and are exporting their products to several countries. The CNFI can further help in business growth and investments.

Speaking on the occasion Makecha gave detailed information about CNFI and services provided for growth of Taiwan industry, promotion of the services sector, market research, marketing of digital and e-commerce platforms, Taiwan international exhibition and international trade. Massia vice president Bhagwan Raut, joint secretary Abhishek Modani, Treasurer Pralhad Gaikwad, Dushyant Patil, Sanjay Kulkarni and others were present.

Support to increase business with Taiwan

Mei-Lan said CNFI is willing to increase trade and is also ready for partnership business in future. The association will provide all support to increase business with Taiwan.