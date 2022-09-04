Efforts to bring maximum investment to Bidkin phase

Aurangabad, Sep 4:

As a large number of industries have come up in the Shendra phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), Auric officials have now focused on getting maximum number of investments in the Bidkin phase. In five years, 175 industries have come up in the Shendra phase of the DMIC. However, Bidkin has only been able to bag two investments recently.

International standard infrastructure facilities including abundant water, electricity, internet, services, and high quality connectivity are provided by Auric in both Shendra and Bidkin phases. Officials of Auric informed that a lot of industries have invested in Shendra. Hence maximum efforts are being put up in bringing investment in Bidkin phase. A total of 8000 acres have been acquired in Bidkin. Auric floated tenders last month to provide basic facilities for the food park. The work will start after the finalization of this tender. The industrial delegations visiting Auric are being taken to Bidkin phase for inspection of land. Bidkin belt has more land available than Shendra. Moreover, since the proposed Aurangabad-Pune road passes near the Bidkin belt, it will benefit the industries.

Delegation turns away due to bad road

The widening of the Aurangabad to Paithan road has been pending for many years. Motorists face a difficult time in commuting through the pothole filled road. The potholes are also affecting the investment in Auric City. According to senior sources, a delegation of the foreign company visiting the Bidkin phase turned back halfway due to the bad condition of the road.