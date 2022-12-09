Efforts will be made to give Santpeeth the status of autonomous institution

Certificate distribution ceremony at Paithan: Chandrakant Patil

Aurangabad: The concept of 'Model Santpeeth' will be implemented by giving the status of an autonomous institution to the Paithan Santpeeth, and the spiritual institutions functioning at various places including Alandi in the State will be connected to the Santpeeth, assured the state higher and technical education minister Chandrakat Patil.

He was speaking at the first certificate distribution ceremony of the Santpeeth, Paithan affiliated to the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University here on Friday. Initially, certificates were distributed to the students. Speaking further Patil said, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule set up the educational institutions in Maharashtra, for that they did not depend on the government grant, but they set up the institutions through public contributions and opened the doors of education to the people. The most modern 'Model Santpeeth' that will be an autonomous institution in the country will soon be completed with a fund of Rs 23 crores. There are institutes of education and research on sant literature and spirituality in many places in the country including Alandi. The coordination of all these institutes will be done through this Sant Peeth. BAMU vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole presided over the programme. Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, secretary of higher and technical education department Vikas Chandra Rastogi, director of higher education Dr Shailendra Devlankar, Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, coordinator of Santpeeth Dr Pravin Wakte were present.

Funding for building in two days

Guardian minister Bhumre said, many students are passing out of the Santpeeth today. We will do our best to provide facilities for this Sant Peeth to spread education further. In two days I will give funds for the other two buildings of Sant Peeth. He demanded that Patil should provide the additional funds required.