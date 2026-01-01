Eicher rams into two-wheeler, one killed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A speeding Eicher tempo rammed into a two-wheeler, killing one person and leaving another critically injured. The incident occurred around noon on Saturday in the Naregaon area.

The deceased has been identified as Yunus Pathan (22). He was travelling with his friend, Likayat Sayyed (22). Both were heading from Badnapur to Shahganj via Naregaon on a two-wheeler for shopping. Near Dargahwali Masjid in the Naregaon area, a speeding Eicher tempo (MH-14-LX-2172) hit the two-wheeler from behind. Both riders sustained serious injuries in the collision. The driver abandoned the vehicle at the spot and fled. Yunus Pathan succumbed to his injuries in the accident. Based on a complaint filed by Yunus’s brother-in-law, Aref Chand Mogal (34, resident of Takli Miyan, Rahuri, Ahmednagar), a case has been registered against the Eicher driver at the MIDC Cidco police station.