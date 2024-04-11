Eid celebrated in Waluj industrial area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Muslims in the Waluj industrial area celebrated Eid al-Fitr with prayers and community gatherings. Residents from nearby villages joined worshippers at mosques and Eidgahs for morning prayers.

Following prayers, celebrants exchanged greetings and well wishes. Notably, Hindu community members also gathered at the Eidgah ground to extend their Eid wishes after prayers. In the Waluj Jama Masjid area, residents began gathering at 7:00 am, dressed in new clothing and wearing traditional perfumes. A celebratory procession proceeded from the old village to the Eidgah ground at 7:30 am. Prayers were led by Qari Mohammad Yaser at 8:00 am, followed by guidance and a sermon by Jamaat Amir Haji Ibrahim Khan Musakhan. The sermon emphasized the importance of Ramzan and Eid al-Fitr, and concluded with prayers for world peace.