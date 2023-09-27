Eid-e-Milad julus on Saturday

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Eid-e-Milad, the birth anniversary of the Prophet Hazrat Muhammed (Pbuh), like every year, will be celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by the devotees, on Thursday. Various programmes have been organised like distribution of food, sherbet and religious discourses to mark the occasion. However, the ‘Julus’ (rally) has been postponed and will be taken out on Saturday morning, said the convenor Dr Shaikh Murtuza.

The preparations to celebrate Eid-e-Milad were underway for the past 15 days in the city. The road extended from Roshan Gate to Buddi Lane has been illuminated. The devotees have been appealed to hoist flags on their houses.

This year, the Ganesh immersion and Eid-e-Milad are falling on Thursday. Besides, the route of both the celebrations was the same. Hence the police suggested taking out the ‘Julus’ on September 30 at 8.30 am. It will start from Nizamuddin Chowk, said Dr Murtuza, adding that Sunnis, Bohras and Shias (all sects) have joined hands to make the rally celebrations a great success.

Felicitation of office-bearers

The office-bearers of Eid-e-Milad Committee were feted by Faizan Jagirdar at Salim Jagirdar Manzil in Younus Colony area. They include Dr Murtuza, Asadullah Khan Tarrar, Adv Ziauddin Biyabani, Kazi Shakeel, Kazi Arefoddin and Athar Shuttar. Bohra Community’s Shabbir Bhopalwala and Mukarram Baughwala, Raza Academy’s Sajed Raza, Muhammed Hussain and Yunus Rizvi, Dawat-e-Islami’s Ibrahim Attari, Marathwada Ahle Sunnat va Jamat’s Mohd Hamedullah Khan, Shia Community’s Ajaz Zaidi and others were also feted on the occasion.