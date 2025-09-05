Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrated with great fervour

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The 1500th birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was celebrated with traditional fervour on Friday, as the city observed Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi with various religious and community events.

Across the city, residents participated in donating food, sharbat distribution, and flag hoisting ceremonies. Devotees also visited Khuldabad to have a glance of Paheran-e-Mubarak (sacred relics of the Prophet).

Food donation programmes were organised in neighbourhoods including Naregaon, Shah Bazar, Kiradpura, Buddi Lane, Champa Chowk, Rahemaniya Colony, Kaiser Colony, Shahganj, and Nizamuddin Auliya Chowk, led by local youth groups. Despite drizzles, these activities continued uninterrupted, upholding a long-standing tradition of community service and food donation.

Festive Spirit Across the City

The city witnessed widespread enthusiasm, with children waving flags and residents exchanging Eid greetings. Social media platforms were abuzz with celebratory messages. Preparations for the festival had been underway for several days, with decorative lights and large flags adorning main streets of the old city and religious sites illuminated for the occasion.

At Katkatgate, students of Jamiat-ul-Taj organised a rally, accompanied by a flag hoisting ceremony, conducted by Abdul Razzak Zahini. The event drew a large gathering of local residents.