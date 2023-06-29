'Eid-ul-Adha' celebrated with enthusiasm in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Wishes exchanged between each other, sacrifice ritual held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Muslims in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and its surrounding areas celebrated 'Eid-ul-Adha' with great enthusiasm on Thursday. A special prayer was offered in the morning at the main Eidgah in the city, led by Hafeez Zaker Sahab to ensure peace in the country. Devotees also offered prayers in most of the mosques in the city, while wishing each other Eid. The occasion was also marked by Muslim brothers wishing their Hindu friends on Ashadhi Ekadashi, and vice versa.

The Chawani Eidgah saw thousands of devotees from different parts of the city offering prayers. Meraj Khan put forth some resolutions on behalf of the Muslim Numainda Council, which were agreed upon by the thousands of devotees present. In various areas such as Himayat Bagh, Osmanpura, Shah Shokhtamian, and the railway station, devotees offered Namaz in smaller Eidgahs. Prayers were offered at different mosques in the city from 6 am to 10 am.

The municipal corporation opened centres at various places in the city for sacrifice and devotees carried out the rituals in traditional manner. The police had taken significant security measures since morning, with traffic police heavily present on roads leading to the Eidgah to prevent traffic jams. In Waluj, Satara area, and many other places, the ritual of sacrifice will be performed on Friday.

Messages shared by the Maulanas:

According to the Maulanas who led the prayers, Prophet Hazrat Mohammad emphasized social service in the early days, and he used to perform every Eid Namaz at the Eidgah.

Maulana Naseemuddin Miftahi expressed regret that the practice of namaz has been confined to mosques only recently.

Maulana Abdul Kabir Madani, who led the prayers at Chawani Eidgah, stressed that special attention should be paid to the poor citizens in their surroundings on the day of Eid, as it is the true teaching of Islam.

Ilyas Falahi of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind reminded devotees to remember the imitation of Hazrat Ibrahim, Hazrat Ismail, and Hazrat Sarah, and to focus on children's education.