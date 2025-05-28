Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated on June 7

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Eid-ul-Azha, i.e also known as Bakri Eid will be celebrated in the city on June 7 as the crescent moon of Dhul-Hijjah, the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar, was sighted across the country.

A meeting of the Markazi Ruyat Hilal Committee under Emarat-e-Sharia was held at Ek Khana Masjid in City Chowk on Wednesday evening. In the meeting, it was announced the festival will be celebrated on June 7 in line with Islamic tradition, as the festival always falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah.

It was informed in the meeting of the Markazi Ruyate Hilal Committee that due to cloudy weather in the city and its surroundings on Wednesday evening, the moon was not sighted. However, the moon was sighted in cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Mumbai and Lucknow. The 1st date of the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah will be on May 29.