Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with enthusiasm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Muslim brethren after keeping fast in the month of Ramzan and saw the moon on Friday. Accordingly, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with enthusiasm on Saturday. Namaz was offered at all the Eidgahs in the city. Later, the people conveyed Eid wishes to family members, friends and relatives.

Muslim brethren gathered in large numbers at the Eidgah in the Cantonment area in the morning to offer the Namaz. Initially, Maulana Nasim Miftahi informed the people how Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) praised Allah on the day of Eid while going for Namaz. He said, Eid is the day of happiness, during the pain, everyone remembers Allah, but we should also remember Allah in happiness. Eid bridges the gap between poor and rich, he said.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind’s Wajed Quadri explained the importance of Eid and appealed to encourage girls’ education. Jama Masjid’s Shaikh Alimuddin Nadvi appealed to the people that they accept the ‘Taqwa’ during the month of Ramzan, in a similar way, ‘Ibadat’ should be done throughout the year.

Later, Eid Namaz was offered under the leadership of Jama Masjid’s Pesh Imam Hafez Zaker Saheb. He also read the ‘Kutba’ in Arabic. Dua was offered for happiness, peace and prosperity in the country.

MP Imtiaz Jaleel, former mayor Rasheed Mamu, former corporator Afsar Khan and other dignitaries were present to convey Eid wishes to the people.

Resolutions passed by majority

Before offering the Namaz, on behalf of the Muslim Numainda Council, Mehraj Siddiqui read some resolutions. The Muslim brethren seconded the resolutions by raising their hands. The changing of the names of some cities in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra was condemned. A demand was made to retain the name of Aurangabad city. An inquiry should be made into the Atiq Ahmad murder case. The removal of Mughal history from school textbooks was also condemned.