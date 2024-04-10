Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Eid-ul-Fitr also known as Ramzan Eid will be celebrated in the city and adjoining areas on April 11 marking the end of the holy month Ramzan on Wednesday. Ramzan Eid moon was sighted this evening after 30 days of Rozas (fasting days).

Special prayer will be offered at Eidgah of Cantonment for the festival. Lakhs of community members will participate in the prayer. There was a huge rush of shoppers in the market after breaking the 30th fast on Wednesday evening.

The old areas of the city like Shahganj, Lotakaranja, City Chowk, Sarafa, Rangar Galli, Gulmandi, Tilak Path, Paithan Gate, Aurangpura witnessed a sea of crowds from adjoining areas after sighting the moon this evening. The shopping continued throughout the night.

Various types of vermicelli (Seviyan) were brought to the market from Hyderabad. Seviyan is used to prepare ‘Shirkhurma. The stalls of crockery items were installed in the market. The crockery items like plates and bowls were being sold on a big level. Muslim brethren were seen purchasing ‘Ittar (perfume)’ specially. Women thronged shops of bangles located at Mominpura and Lotakaranja Road. Muslim brethren buy clothes, shoes, chappels and other items for the festival. Some of the roads in the city witnessed frequent traffic congestion.