Eight candidates withdraw nominations in ERO 9

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After the final day for filing nominations, scrutiny, and finally the withdrawal day, the process for candidates to withdraw their papers began. On the first day of withdrawals, Thursday, eight candidates in the election returning office (ERO) withdrew their nominations. This includes five candidates from Prabhag 18, one from Prabhag 19, and two from Prabhag 20. All eight candidates who withdrew are independents.

List of candidates who withdrew:

Prabhag 18 – Mangala Gaikwad (18A); Gyanju Nagre and Santosh Marmat (18B) and Smita Pawar and Sangita Rajput (18C).

Prabhag 19 – Vinod Bankar (19A).

Prabhag 20 – Anu Mule (20C) and Anil Mule (20D).