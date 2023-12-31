Eight corona positive on Sunday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The municipal corporation is currently emphasizing on corona checks. Eight infected patients were found on Sunday. The number of total patients has reached 35. One patient is undergoing treatment in the hospital, while all the remaining patients are in home isolation.

Among the patients found on Sunday, four are women and four are men. The affected patients are from Shree Housing Society N-8, Bhavsingpura, Baijipura, Lalmati Pethenagar, Cidco N-11, Naralibagh, Prakashnagar and Hinanagar.