Eight new ST petrol pumps, Including one at Shahagunj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To create a new source of revenue, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has decided to start petrol and diesel pumps. The decision was announced a few days ago, and the process has now begun.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, the ST Corporation owns several vacant plots at different locations, which will now be used to set up these fuel stations. Surveys have been conducted at sites in Shahagunj, Kagjipura, Vaijapur, Gangapur, Shekta, Soygaon, Chincholi Limbaji, and Verul.

Details of these locations have been sent from the divisional office to the MSRTC headquarters in Mumbai for further action.