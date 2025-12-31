Eight nomination papers rejected during scrutiny in ERO 3

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A total of eight nomination papers were rejected during the scrutiny of nomination papers of candidates contesting from Prabhag 6, 12, 13 and 14 in Election Returning Office (ERO) No. 3. A BJP candidate was rejected due to the absence of a proposer, while a Congress candidate’s nomination was rejected as the candidate was underage. Both national parties thus faced setbacks at this office. Meanwhile, an objection raised against an AIMIM candidate on the grounds of having three children was dismissed. The nomination papers of candidates from both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP–Sharad Pawar and NCP–Ajit Pawar) were rejected due to lack of notarisation.

The ERO office is located at the tehsil office in the district collectorate, a total of 175 nomination papers were filed across four prabhags. After rejecting eight applications, 167 nomination papers were declared valid. The ERO Dr Vyankat Rathod, tehsildar Shivanand Bidve and Umesh Patil declared eight nomination papers invalid for various reasons.

Both NCP candidates from Prabhag 6 rejected

In Prabhag No. 6 (A) and (C), the nomination papers of Shaikh Ismail (NCP–Sharad Pawar faction) and Shaheen Begum Baig (NCP–Ajit Pawar faction) were rejected due to the absence of notarisation.

BJP and Congress nominations also rejected

In Prabhag No. 6 (D), the nomination paper of BJP candidate Nikhil Sharma was declared invalid as he mentioned the name of a proposer from outside the ward. In Prabhag No. 14 (C), the nomination of Congress candidate Zoya Parveen was rejected as her age was found to be below 21 years. The nomination paper filed by Archana Kharat from Prabhag No. 14 (A) on behalf of the BJP was also rejected due to lack of notarisation. Similarly, the nomination of Rafiq Ahmed Khan from Prabhag No. 13 (D) was rejected for the same reason.

Objection regarding three children dismissed

An objection was raised by independent candidate Khan Meherunnissa Khan Hamid against the nomination of AIMIM candidate Shaikh Nargis Shaikh Salim, who filed her nomination from the general women category in Prabhag No. 6 (B). As the evidence submitted by the objector was found to be insufficient, the authorities declared Shaikh Nargis’s nomination paper valid.