Eight special trips of Nagarsol–Kacheguda train in August

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

To manage the travel rush, South Central Railway has announced eight special trips of the Kacheguda–Nagarsol–Kacheguda train in August.

The Kacheguda–Nagarsol special will leave Kacheguda at 3:45 pm on August 7, 14, 21, and 28. The train will pass through Secunderabad, Bidar, Udgir, Parli, Jalna, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar before reaching Nagarsol at 7:45 am the next day. The return service will depart from Nagarsol at 5.30 pm on August 8, 15, 22, and 29. It will halt at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from 6.55 pm to 7 pm and reach Kacheguda by 10.30 am the next day.