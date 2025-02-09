Eight vehicles seized overnight

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a swift and targeted operation, the revenue department launched a late-night crackdown on illegal minor mineral excavation, seizing eight vehicles across three locations in a single night.

Acting on District Collector Dileep Swami’s directive, additional district collector Dr Arvind Lokhande along with district minor minerals officer Kishore Ghodke, led the surprise raids in Paithan taluka. The operation began around 3.15 am at Kawsan, where a tractor, two loaders and a Hyva truck involved in the illegal sand excavation were seized and sent to the Paithan Tehsil Office. As dawn approached, the team intercepted multiple Hyva trucks at Naigaon Shivar around 6 am. A thorough verification revealed unauthorized sand transportation, leading to the seizure of these trucks, which were later deposited at the Rural Tehsil Office. The crackdown continued at Champa Chowk, where another Hyva truck carrying illegally mined sand was seized and taken to the Additional Tehsil Office. The scale of the overnight action has put the administration on high alert, signalling a tougher stance against illegal mineral excavation.