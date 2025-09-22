Eight villages cut off in Sillod tehsil due to floods

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Heavy rains lashed Sillod tehsil on Sunday night and early Monday, causing fresh flooding in Amthana, Golegaon, and Ajintha regions.

Rising waters in the Purna and Khelna rivers cut off eight villages Savkheda Bu., Savkheda Kh., Kelgaon, Ghatnandra, Amthana, Borgaon wadi, Borgaon Sarvani, and Shindephal (Wadarwadi) from the tehsil between Sunday night and Monday evening. Charner, Deolgaon Bazar, Borgaon Bazar, Dhawda, Chinchwan, Hatti, and Bahuli were also affected, with floodwaters entering some houses, though no loss of life was reported. At Ghatnandra, flooding in the Navsa stream prompted authorities to issue an alert, forcing villagers to move to safer places. Heavy downpour in Hatti–Bahuli Virgaon area led to swollen streams, while in Shindefal, floodwaters submerged the Shindefal–Wadarvasti road, halting traffic for the day. Connectivity between Charner and Ghatnandra was also disrupted.

Rainfall by Region (mm): Sillod 2, Bharadi 15, Ambhai 15, Ajintha 68, Golegaon 71, Amthana 67, Nillod 45, Borgao Bazar 22.

Total rainfall: 38 mm.

Traffic hit on several routes

Traffic remained paralyzed throughout Monday on the Charner–Ghatnandra, Kelgaon, Kelgaon Ghat, Savkheda Khurd, Savkheda Budruk, Dhawda–Chinchwan, Hatti, and Bahuli roads due to floodwaters.