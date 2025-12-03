Eight-year-old girl saved from leopard attack; goat killed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An eight-year-old girl was saved from a leopard attack in the farmland area of Andharban, Sillod. The leopard killed a goat nearby. The incident occurred on Monday evening at 5.30 pm.

In the villages near Sillod Shrikrishnanagar, Modha, Mangrul, and Andharban the leopard has been terrorizing locals for two months, killing one deer and three livestock so far. On Monday, the leopard attacked a goat near the yard of farmer Digambar Burde while the girl was playing nearby. The girl escaped unharmed. The partially eaten goat was later found dragged nearby.

Leopard evades trap

The forest department set a trap on November 27, but the leopard has avoided it. Locals claim no officer, except forest workers, has patrolled the area.

Forest officials respond

“The forest department is monitoring the leopard and it will be trapped soon. Residents should remain alert, avoid going alone into the forest, and make noise if entering,” said Yashpal Dilpak, forest range officer, Sillod.