Eight year old molested on the pretext of showing exotic cat

Case filed against 45 year old man in Jinsi police station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 45-year-old man molested an eight-year-old girl on the pretext of showing her exotic breed of cat. The incident occurred on December 13 at 9.30 pm to 10 pm. A case has been registered in the Jinsi police station against Akhil Shaikh Budhan Shaikh.

According to police, the girl was playing in the area when Akhil called her and asked her if she wanted to see the exotic breed cat. The girl went inside his house. Akhil then took the girl on the second floor and gave the cat in her hand. Meanwhile, he then started touching her inappropriately and molested her. The girl, afraid of the incident, ran to her house and informed her mother. The mother reached the Jinsi police station and registered a complaint. Getting information that a case has been filed, Akhil ran away. Akhil is married and lives with his family. PSI Anil Magre said that the girl is under shock and is not in a state to speak. Statement will be registered once she recovers from the incident.