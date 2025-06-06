‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0’ at Kendriya Vidyalaya

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Cantt celebrated World Environment Day with great enthusiasm. Principal Anil Yadav inspired students and parents to plant a tree on every birthday and nurture it, promoting environmental care and social responsibility.

Students brought saplings from home and planted 75 different trees on the school campus, now named ‘Amrit Udyan.’ They also pledged to maintain a polythene-free campus.

The school launched ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0,’ where mothers and children planted saplings together, honouring both Mother Earth and motherhood. The campaign will run till September 30.

The day also saw the launch of ‘Ken Nursery,’ where students planted seeds in earthen pots and vowed to nurture them, learning responsibility, patience, and the value of greenery.