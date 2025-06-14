Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam drive launches in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The National Service Scheme of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has launched Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign on the campus.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appealed to the public to plant 10 crore trees on World Environment Day. Considering this, the NSS started planting the trees.

NSS director Dr Sonali Kshirsagar appealed to all the colleges to plant trees under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam. Teachers, officers, employees, garden superintendent Kishor Nirmal, Pravin Tidar, and others were present.