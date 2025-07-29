Elderly man dies after iron pole fall on him from truck

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a tragic incident, an elderly man was killed on the spot after an iron pole fell on him from a speeding truck that overturned due to the driver losing control, on the Karmad-Dahegaon Bunglow State highway near Kachner, at 12 noon on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ganpat Dada Baitude (80, Kachner). He was sitting in front of his house near the roadside when the accident occurred.

According to details, the driver of the speeding truck (CG-07-BS-5063), transporting iron poles from Raipur (Chhattisgarh) to Pune, lost control near Kachner around 12 noon today.

As a result, the truck overturned. During the accident, several iron poles from the truck fell on Ganpat Baitude, who was sitting in front of his house near the roadside. He died on the spot due to the impact. After the accident, the truck driver fled the scene.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Assistant Police Inspector (ASI) Samadhan Pawar from Chikalthana Police Station and Traffic branch PSI Prakash Shinde visited the spot.

Based on a complaint made by the deceased's relatives, a case was registered against the truck driver. ASI Pawar and Beat Constable Vitthal Edke is conducting the further investigation.

After iron poles scattered across the road on State Highway 215, traffic on both sides was completely halted from 12.30 PM to 5.30 PM (five hours).

This led to long queues of vehicles extending up to five kilometers on both sides of the accident site. The Chikalthana police and traffic department worked hard and used a crane to clear the poles from the road, after which traffic resumed normally.