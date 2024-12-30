Elderly man killed in car accident near Gandheli Junction

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 74-year-old man died on the spot in a car accident while walking home from working in the fields. The incident occurred at 9.30 am on Monday near Gandheli Junction on the Beed Bypass.

The deceased has been identified as Shaikh Samshoddin (Gandheli village). Shaikh, a farm worker, had just finished his work at local farmer Dharmendra Bhanushali's field. As he walked home on the service road, a speeding car (MH-14-JR-2586) lost control and struck him from behind. The force of the collision threw Shaikh a considerable distance, causing fatal head and chest injuries. The car's windshield was shattered, and the driver, Dr Kulkarni, residing near Shahnoormiyan Dargah, has been charged. The body then transfers to the GMCH. Police have also seized the vehicle. Officer Saheb Khan Pathan from the MIDC Cidco police station confirmed the developments.