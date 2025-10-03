Elderly woman dies in high-speed bike collision

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chandrabhaga Jadhav (65, Savkhed Bhoyi, Deulgaon Raja tehsil) died after being hit by a speeding motorcycle.

Chandrabhaga had come from her village to the city to buy medicine for her daughter recently. After purchasing the medicine, she was traveling to a relative’s house in Ramnagar when, around 11 am, an unidentified motorcyclist struck her near Dhut Hospital. ChandraBhaga sustained serious injuries and died at the hospital around midnight during treatment. A case has been registered at the MIDC Cidco police station against the absconding motorcyclist.