Elderly woman duped for ornaments

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An 80-year-old woman visiting Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) fell victim to a woman thief, resulting in the theft of her gold ornaments on Thursday.

According to reports, Anusaya Natanware from Satara had come to GMCH for an eye check-up. While waiting, she was approached by a woman aged 30-40 who feigned concern and inquired about her health. Gaining Natanware's trust, the woman falsely claimed she needed a CT scan and advised her to remove her jewelry.

The duplicitous woman then took Natanware to a shop in Sarafa market and directed the shopkeeper to remove the gold ornaments, citing the supposed CT scan as reason. The shopkeeper complied, handing over 6-8 grams of gold to the woman.

The woman dropped Natanware back at GMCH and disappeared. Realizing she had been tricked, Natanware broke down in tears. Meanwhile, a visiting committee member, Pravin Shinde, witnessed her distress and alerted the police.

Authorities reached the shop and secured CCTV footage, which reportedly captured the suspected woman's image. Although no case had been formally registered at Begumpura police station late Thursday night, the investigation is ongoing based on the CCTV evidence.