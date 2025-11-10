Elderly woman killed after rickshaw hits two-wheeler

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 77-year-old woman died after a speeding rickshaw hit a two-wheeler near Sai Temple at Cambridge Chowk on Shendra Road on November 8.

The deceased, identified as Kaveri Shrikrishna Borbale, was a resident of Helwal village in Chikhli tehsil. She had come to Kumbhephal to attend a family function at her nephew Ravi Madhukar Bondre’s house. While returning home that night, a speeding rickshaw rammed into their bike in front of the temple, throwing both off the vehicle. Kaveri was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died during treatment on November 9. Chikalthana police have registered a case of accidental death based on officer Anil Pawar’s report and launched a manhunt to trace the absconding rickshaw driver.