Election aspirants crowd studios, switch outfits to perfect campaign image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

With municipal and corporation elections nearing, political aspirants are packing photo studios to refine their campaign look. Nehru shirts, Modi jackets and folded-hands poses now dominate social media and local banners.

Studios packed, multiple poses

After stitching linen, cotton or khadi outfits, candidates rush to studios for 10–15 display shots. Popular poses include the folded-hands “namaskar,” the firm collar-hold “leader” stance, gold-chain highlights and casual “on-call” frames.

Mirror practice and outfit changes

Aspirants bring three to five outfits and change for each pose. Some rehearse in front of studio mirrors for minutes to get their expressions right, says photographer Umakant Vaidya.

Packages up to Rs 1 lakh

Election shoot packages range from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh depending on scale and editing. “We spend hours to get the perfect frame,” says photographer Deepak Urgunde.