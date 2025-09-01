Election aspirants suddenly discover citizens’ basic issues

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With the municipal elections looming, aspirants from various political parties have already begun aggressive groundwork. Until recently indifferent to civic issues, these hopefuls are now suddenly vocal, rushing to highlight citizens’ problems. They are seen submitting memorandums to the municipal corporation administration, posing for photographs at repair sites, and claiming on social media that such works are the result of their ‘hard efforts.’ These antics by newcomers are particularly irking former corporators.

The municipal corporation elections have not been held for the past five years. The state government has hinted that polls will likely take place after Diwali. For the first time, the city will vote under a prabhag-based system, which poses fresh challenges for both parties and candidates. Each prabhag has a population ranging from 29,000 to 46,000, making victory difficult. As soon as the draft ward boundaries were announced, aspirants launched preparations, coinciding with Ganeshotsav, which they used as a platform to build visibility. At the municipal corporation various repair sites are underway by zone offices, aspirants stand for photos and claim credit online (through social media).

These posts have triggered disputes between rivals, former corporators, and officials. Despite clarifications from the administration, dissatisfaction continues. Meanwhile, aspirants are also submitting demands for fumigation, water supply improvements, health facilities, unclogging drainage lines, and restoring defunct streetlights, leaving the administration increasingly cornered.

Rush for party tickets

In AIMIM, BJP, Shinde Sena and other parties, the number of aspirants demanding tickets has shot up after ward boundaries were revealed. Loyal workers who have served parties for the last decade are now angered by newcomers suddenly entering and demanding candidacies.

Prabhags with highest population

Prabhag 22 — 46,673

Prabhag 13 — 46,600

Prabhag 27 — 46,580

Prabhag 28 — 46,420

Prabhag 05 — 46,275

Prabhag 03 — 46,003