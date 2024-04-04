Election authorities enforce stricter noise regulations for campaigning

No campaigning on loudspeakers before 6 am

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a bid to maintain tranquility during the electoral period, the election department has issued stringent regulations regarding campaign noise levels. Effective immediately, campaigning with loudspeakers is prohibited between the hours of 10 pm and 6 am. This measure, aligned with the model code of conduct, aims to mitigate disturbances to residents during late hours.

Furthermore, candidates are mandated to adhere to noise limits recommended by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board for loudspeaker usage during campaigning activities. Mobile campaign vehicles are barred from using loudspeakers while in motion, instead, candidates must station their vehicles at a designated spot for campaigning.

Additionally, candidates intending to utilize sound recorders for campaigning must secure prior permission from the district election department. Unauthorized campaign vehicles discovered during enforcement will face impoundment.

Deputy collector Devendra Katke said that it is necessery for candidates to obtain all requisite permissions for campaigning and maintain noise levels within specified limits.