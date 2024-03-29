Election Branch lists 2500 centenarian voters in district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Believe it or not, there are 2,588 voters, who have completed their age of 100 years in the district.

According to the district election branch, these centenarians include 1576 women and 1012 men from the district.

The maximum age male voter is 120 years and he is from the Vaijapur assembly constituency, while the maximum age female voter is 115 years and she is from the Phulambri assembly constituency.

The election office stated that the strength of another age group of voters in the district

includes 16,462 nonagenarians (in the 90-99 age group ); 63,387 octogenarians (in the 80-89 age group); and over 1.51 lakh voters are septuagenarians (in the age group of 70-79 years) in the district.

Box

Voting from home

The election administration will be providing voting facilities to voters of age 85 years and above and physically disabled. They can cast their vote from home. The process of providing the facility will start on April 18 for them.

As per the norms, the booth-level officer (BLO) will hand over a form and within five days these elderly citizens will have to mention whether they will cast their vote by visiting the polling booth or from home.

Election work on war footing

The deputy collector Devendra Katke said, “The preparations and planning for smooth conduct of Lok Sabha election are being done on war footing basis by the administration. An analysis of voters has also been drafted. The voters aged 70 years to 120 years (assembly constituency-wise) have been categorised for convenience. The efforts are being made to record maximum polling percentage.”

Box

Name of the Constituency - Strength of voters of age above 100 years

Sillod - 308

Phulambri - 335

Paithan - 318

Kannad - 332

Aurangabad (Central) - 326

Aurangabad (West) - 255

Aurangabad (East) - 251

Gangapur - 315 and

Vaijapur - 248