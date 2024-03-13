Election campaigning office of Thackeray Sena launched

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena group members launched the canvassing office at Samarthnagar on Wednesday for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections in the absence of Legislative Council opposition leader Ambadas Danve. The office-bearers of partners of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) were also absent.

It is not clear as to which party will get Lok Sabha Constituency during seat sharing of MVA. Thackeray Sena group members did ‘Sthumbhpooj’ of the canvassing office. Names of former MP Chandrakatn Khaire and MLC Danve are in talks. The party candidate has not been fixed yet.

It is speculated that MVA will decide the candidate after the announcement of the BJP candidate. There is a tug-of-war between the BJP and the Shinde group Sena over the LS seat of the district.

While this political crisis is underway, Thackeray Sena decided to start canvassing office.

Same place, but not with BJP

Hoardings showing the Shiv Sena-BJP Lok Sabha campaign office were displayed at that same place in Samarthnagar until 2019. For the first time, there will be hoardings like the campaign office of Maha Vikas Aghadi of Thackeray Group Sena, Congress and NCP.

This seat has been contested in alliance since 1990. Chandrakant Khaire won the seat as an alliance candidate from 1999 to 2019. Except for the 2014 assembly elections, the Sena-BJP fought the election together until 2019.

In 2019, Maratha vote unity became politics, and BJP remained neutral in the campaign. As a result, Khaire was defeated. AIMIM hoisted the flag on the constituency. Candidates will be given considering about whether the BJP will fight this time or give the seat to the Shinde group or how much benefit will be due to the Maratha reservation.