Election commission sets campaign spending limits; Workers raise concerns
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 23, 2025 22:05 IST2025-11-23T22:05:14+5:302025-11-23T22:05:14+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar The Election Commission has increased spending limits for upcoming municipal council and corporation elections and released a ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The Election Commission has increased spending limits for upcoming municipal council and corporation elections and released a detailed schedule. Candidates must spend within these limits for campaigning, including refreshments and promotional materials.
For municipal corporations, Class A mayoral candidates can spend up to Rs 15 lakh, and ward candidates Rs 5 lakh. Class B mayors can spend Rs 11.25 lakh and ward candidates Rs 3.5 lakh. Class C mayors have a Rs 7.5 lakh limit and ward candidates Rs 2.5 lakh. For municipal councils, mayoral candidates can spend Rs 6 lakh and ward candidates Rs 2.25 lakh. From the moment candidates file nominations, they must record all election expenses and submit reports to authorities. The commission has fixed limits for food and materials: breakfast Rs 20, rice plate Rs 120, non-veg plate Rs 200, tea Rs 7, banner Rs 18/foot, flag Rs 25, and dhol-tasha Rs 1,011/set.
Campaign Spending Limits (Summary):
Municipality Class
Mayor
Ward Member
Class A
Rs 15 lakh
Rs 5 lakh
Class B
Rs 11.25 lakh
Rs 3.5 lakh
Class C
Rs 7.5 lakh
Rs 2.5 lakh
Municipal Council
Rs 6 lakh
Rs 2.25 lakh
Workers question whether these limits suffice for real campaigns, especially for refreshments. Candidates must submit detailed expense reports within the Election Commission’s timeframe.
— Election DepartmentOpen in app