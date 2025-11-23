Election commission sets campaign spending limits; Workers raise concerns

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Election Commission has increased spending limits for upcoming municipal council and corporation elections and released a detailed schedule. Candidates must spend within these limits for campaigning, including refreshments and promotional materials.

For municipal corporations, Class A mayoral candidates can spend up to Rs 15 lakh, and ward candidates Rs 5 lakh. Class B mayors can spend Rs 11.25 lakh and ward candidates Rs 3.5 lakh. Class C mayors have a Rs 7.5 lakh limit and ward candidates Rs 2.5 lakh. For municipal councils, mayoral candidates can spend Rs 6 lakh and ward candidates Rs 2.25 lakh. From the moment candidates file nominations, they must record all election expenses and submit reports to authorities. The commission has fixed limits for food and materials: breakfast Rs 20, rice plate Rs 120, non-veg plate Rs 200, tea Rs 7, banner Rs 18/foot, flag Rs 25, and dhol-tasha Rs 1,011/set.

Campaign Spending Limits (Summary):

Municipality Class

Mayor

Ward Member

Class A

Rs 15 lakh

Rs 5 lakh

Class B

Rs 11.25 lakh

Rs 3.5 lakh

Class C

Rs 7.5 lakh

Rs 2.5 lakh

Municipal Council

Rs 6 lakh

Rs 2.25 lakh

Workers question whether these limits suffice for real campaigns, especially for refreshments. Candidates must submit detailed expense reports within the Election Commission’s timeframe.

— Election Department