Election duty disappoint doctors fraternity

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An air of disappointment has prevailed amongst the medical fraternity after 92 persons including professors, doctors, and non-teaching staff of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has been roped in for election duty.

The voting in Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency will be held on May 13. Accordingly, the GMCH personnel will be imparted training on April 4 and 5. It may be noted that the doctors in Mumbai have been excluded from the election duty. Hence the local doctors questioned why the same parameter is not being implemented in Aurangabad.

GMCH Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre said, “As per the Election Commission’s letter, the doctors and the nurses have been spared from the election duty. Hence if they along with the clerks and the stenographers went on the election duty, then it would affect the patient’s service. Hence it is hoped that the district collector takes a positive decision in this regard.”

The President of Maharashtra State Medical Teachers Association, Dr Bharat Sonawane

said, “The doctors have been roped in for the election duty. This will affect medical education and patients. Hence there is a demand to cancel their duties.”

The member of GMCH’s Board of Visitors (BoV), Pravin Shinde said, “ It could not be denied that the patients' service will get affected due to the appointment of doctors for election duty. Hence the doctors should be relieved from it and the order should be cancelled.”