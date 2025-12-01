Election fever paused: Voting to take place today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Voting for municipal elections in six municipalities of the district will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, December 2. To review election preparedness, District Collector Dilip Swami conducted an online meeting today with officials from all municipal areas.

In Vaijapur municipal limits, 25 individuals have been disqualified for one day. Special arrangements have been instructed for sensitive polling centers. Authorities have been told to ensure there is no double voting. Schools within municipal limits will remain closed on December 2, Swami clarified. The district collector instructed all officials and staff to coordinate and ensure that the voting process is conducted transparently and in a safe environment, reviewing arrangements at polling centers, law and order, restricted areas, and enforcement of the model code of conduct. Officials present: deputy-district election officer Devendra Katke, assistant commissioner of Municipal Administration Rishikesh Bhalerao, district information officer Shelke, superintendent of police Dr Vinay kumar Rathod, and all election decision officers participated online.

-----------

Voter Details

A total of 234,163 voters are eligible to vote. In Phulambri, 17,830 voters will vote on December 20.

• Male voters: 118,975

• Female voters: 115,173

• Others: 15

• Voting will take place at 248 polling stations.

---------

Control measures:

A control room will be set up at the District Collector’s office to monitor the voting process. So far, no major complaints of code of conduct violations have been reported. Each municipality will have one “Pink” ideal polling station, and in Paithan, one polling station will be exclusively for women.

----------

Election Schedule

• Voting Day: December 2

• Counting Day: December 3

-------------

Municipal Council Details

Municipality

Type

Total Seats

Women Reserved

Voter Count

Sillod

B

28

14

54,808

Vaijapur

B

25

13

42,334 (Elections postponed in 2 wards)

Paithan

B

25

13

37,549 (Elections postponed in 4 wards)

Kannad

B

25

13

37,780

Gangapur

C

20

10

29,287 (Elections postponed in 2 wards)

Khultabad

C

20

10

14,775

Phulambri

N/A

N/A

N/A

Elections postponed for all wards including president of nagar panchayat

------------

Upcoming Voting in Three nagar panchayat

Along with Phulambri, voting in eight wards across three municipalities will take place on December 20.

------------

Polling Station Distribution:

• Vaijapur: 48

• Paithan: 44

• Kannad: 43

• Sillod: 61

• Gangapur: 33

• Khultabad: 19

Vaijapur Nagar Parishad – Ward Details:

• Ward 1 – A (1 seat)

• Ward 2 – B (1 seat)

Gangapur Municipal Council – Ward Details:

• Ward 4 – B (1 seat)

• Ward 6 – B (1 seat)

Paithan Municipal Council – Ward Details:

• Ward 3 – A (1 seat)

• Ward 6 – B (1 seat)

• Ward 6 – A (1 seat)

• Ward 11 – B (1 seat)

Phulambri: All elections including president of nagar panchayat postponed.