Election preparations completed in last segment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The voting process reached the last segment. Accordingly, 11.18 lakh voters will decide the fate of 115 candidates through casting their votes at 1267 polling stations from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm on Thursday.

Of the total candidates in fray, 480 are males and 379 are females. The election material has been distributed to a total of 5,588 staff (comprising presiding officer or centre heads, polling officer 1 to 3).

To maintain law and order situation, 537 polling stations have been in the webcasting network. More than 3,307 police personnel have been deployed to maintain security, apart from 1928 homeguards and one company or two platoons of state reserve police force (SRPF) has been deployed as additional security. Besides, 173 zonal officers have been appointed to keep a vigil on the election process.