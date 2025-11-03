Election review meeting of Shiv Sena held at Waluj;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar :

Against the backdrop of the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, a review meeting of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) was held at Waluj on Monday. A large number of party office-bearers, workers, and aspiring candidates were present for the meeting.

From the Waluj Zilla Parishad circle, a total of 14 aspirants submitted their names to contest the elections, while 4 candidates registered their names from the Waluj division for the Panchayat Samiti elections. In addition, 10 aspirants from the Limbe Jalgaon division expressed their willingness to contest the Panchayat Samiti elections, according to information shared during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Shiv Sena deputy district chief Dilipsing Rajput, Tehsil chief Dilip Nirphal, Lasur station market committee vice chairman Anil Chavan, as well as Ankush Kalwane, Sachin Kakade, Dr. Dnyaneshwar Nil, Sarangdhar Jadhav and Anil Rajgire among other office-bearers.

During the meeting, there was a detailed discussion on election strategy, worker organization, voter outreach, and strengthening the party at the local level. The meeting highlighted the Shiv Sena’s strong resolve to make vigorous preparations for the forthcoming Waluj Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.