Election season boosts business for tailors

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

With municipal elections nearing, political aspirants are rushing to tailors to get their “Minister Fit” look ready.

Tailors say orders have surged as candidates prepare for photo shoots, rallies, and campaigns. Khadi, linen, and paper cotton are in high demand, with Nehru shirts, pyjamas, and Modi jackets leading the trend. White linen tops the list, followed by Minister, Bengal, Gandhi, and Paper Khadi. Party colors guide outfit choices saffron, orange, and white for Shiv Sena, MNS, and BJP; green and white for AIMIM; blue and white for VBA; and classic white for Congress and NCP. The signature ‘Minister Fit’ Nehru shirt, known locally as Mantri Ghera, remains the favorite. “Each candidate orders four to ten sets,” said tailor Sheikh Shereq, working overtime as election fever sweeps the city.