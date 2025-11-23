Election season boosts short-term jobs; daily wages rise to Rs 1000

With elections nearing in Gangapur, Vaijapur, Sillod, Kannad, Khultabad and Paithan, and the municipal panchayat election in Phulambri, the district’s political activity has sharply intensified. Campaigning begins on 26 November, and political parties have already started hiring daily-wage workers in large numbers. Labourers will help increase crowd turnout, distribute pamphlets and flags, and support door-to-door campaigns increating seasonal jobs across the region. Daily wages for rally participants have touched Rs 500 to Rs 1000. Parties have even booked men and women for the next ten days, with many women heading out in groups every morning to campaign from house to house. Homemakers and senior citizens are also finding short-term work during this period. While the 15-day campaign season offers temporary relief, young people continue to question when leaders will create stable, year-round employment. The lack of long-term livelihood options remains a major concern.

Local economy also gains

Election activity is boosting business for local traders, vehicle drivers, sound-system operators, videographers, and banner and catering suppliers. Many report nearly double their usual income, giving the local economy a noticeable push. Six municipal councils and one municipal panchayat will go to polls, and all political parties have entered the contest with full strength, setting the stage for a five-way fight.