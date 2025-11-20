Elections divert leaders’ focus

First-ever winter shortage; only six days’ stock at GMCH

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

With municipal council and nagar panchayat elections underway in the rural parts of the district, and political leaders and workers now focused on the municipal corporation elections in the city, the number of blood donation camps has drastically reduced. This has led to a shortage at blood banks, with GMCH’s regional blood centre holding only six days’ stock.

GMCH registers 70–100 new admissions daily, along with 50–60 deliveries. Patients from the government cancer hospital also rely on the same centre. Hence, it requires the highest volume of blood supplies. However, declining donations in recent days have severely affected blood reserves. Relatives of patients are now being urged to step forward and donate blood. Even private blood centres in the city have only a week’s stock. Citizens must come forward to donate, appealed Dr. Manjusha Kulkarni of Dattaji Bhale Blood Centre.

13 Blood centres in the city

Blood Donation Neglected

“All workers are currently engrossed in election activities, due to which blood donation has been neglected,” said Appa Somase, PRO of Dattaji Bhale Blood Centre.

Only a Week’s Stock

“We currently have only 10–12 bags of each blood group hardly enough for a week,” said Shamarao Sonawane, Lions Blood Bank.

Citizens urged to donate

“At the regional blood centre in GMCH, only five to six days' stock remains. Many camps are planned in the coming period. Citizens are urged to donate blood,” said Dr. Bharat Sonawane, HoD, Pathology, GMCH.