Electoral Bond: AIMIM cannot be bought says Asaduddin Owaisi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “All the parties in the country have taken thousands of crores of rupees through electoral bond. It appears that parties have been sold through bidding. BJP alone got Rs 9,000 crore rupees. Besides this, other parties also got funding. They cannot buy the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party. Even after that, we are called a B-Team. The decision of the Supreme Court terming the Electoral Bonds as unconstitutional is very appropriate. The same money will come out in the upcoming elections,” said

Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was in the city to attend an Iftar Party.

The Iftar Party was arranged at the house of the party’s former group leader at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Naser Siddiqui on Wednesday evening.

After the Iftar Party, Asaduddin Owaisi interacted with the media persons.

He said that the elections should be held in the country after every six months, so, that, money like the electoral band would come out.

“The prices of petro-diesel are cut taking into the ensuing election. Even many welfare schemes are announced. Finally, there is a welfare of people,” he said.

Asaduddin Owaisi said that ‘one nation one election’ is not in accordance with Constitution. The Central has brought CAA and will soon bring NRC. There is only one objective in the country, that is harassing minority community members.

After some days, they will ask you who is your grandfather. One who has an Aadhar Card does not mean that one is a citizen of the country. It was also written on the backside of the Aadhar Card,” he said. MP Imtiaz Jaleel, city unit president Shareque Nakshabandi, Naser Siddiqui and others were present at the briefing.

‘Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga' he said, but did opposite

“PM Narendra Modi in 2014 said “Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga.' But, he (PM Modi) did the opposite. He committed irregularities through electoral bonds. The reality of all political parties came to light,” he criticised. When he was asked how many seats his party would contest in the country, he avoided answering the question. However, he reiterated that the party would contest elections in Lok Sabha seat of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Kishanganj (Bihar) and Hyderabad.