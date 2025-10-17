Electric board wireman assaulted during official work in Valadgaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An electric board wireman was verbally abused and physically assaulted during an official visit in Valadgaon on October 16.

The accused, Shivaji Zhalke (48), has been booked at Satara Police Station. Victim Rajendra Waghmare (37) was inspecting electrical line relocation at the community hall under construction, supervised by the Gram Panchayat. While discussing the work with villagers and the Sarpanch, Zhalke, who lives in front of the site, created a conflict and suddenly attacked Waghmare. Villagers intervened to stop the assault. Waghmare received medical treatment before filing a complaint. Police sub-inspector Govind Akilwale is investigating the case.