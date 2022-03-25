Electric engine trial on Ankai - Rotegaon route

Aurangabad, March 25:

The electrification of Manmad (Ankai) - Rotegaon route has been completed while the trial of the electric engine on this route was done on Friday. The second phase of electrification till Aurangabad will be done soon. Hence, the city passengers will get the speedy railway journey soon.

The work will get the final nod on March 26 by running a railway engine between Manmad to Rotegaon under the supervision of the Railway Safety Commissioner. The diesel engine will be replaced by an electric engine, after the complete electrification of the entire route from Manmad to Aurangabad route. The work is expected to be completed by December.