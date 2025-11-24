Electric workers get Rs 6,700 salary hike

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Pranshu Electrical Company in Waluj industrial area has approved a salary increase of Rs 6,700 for its workers. The company and the CITU labor union finalized the wage agreement on Monday, 24 November. Negotiations between the union and management had been ongoing for several days. Under the new agreement, workers will receive a Rs 6,700 monthly increase, effective for the next three years. For the first year, 50% of the hike will be added to the basic pay, while the remaining 50% will be included in allowances over the next two years. The agreement was signed by the company’s directors Vivek Hambarde, Isha, and Rohit, along with union representatives Comrade Lakshman Sakudkar, local representative Comrade Bhagwan Jadhav, and Deepak Mirge. Workers celebrated the agreement by distributing sweets.