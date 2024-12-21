Electrician severed by Nylon Kite string, struggles to speak

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young electrician was severely injured on Saturday morning when a nylon kite string slashed his throat near Shahnoormiyan Dargah. The 30-year-old sustained a 10 cm long cut, leaving him unable to speak. He is currently being treated at a private hospital.

The injured youth has been identified as Pandurang Kantilala Patkule (30, Kailasnagar). Patkule was riding his motorcycle to work when the kite string got caught around his neck. Before he could react, his throat was cut. His brother, Dnyaneshwar Patkule, confirmed that the injury was caused by a nylon kite string.

----------------------------------------(BOX)-------------------------------------------------------------

Who will be held responsible?

“I admitted him to the hospital. He has two children. If something worse had happened, would the administration take responsibility? I’ve been hearing about a ban on kite strings for years, but these nylon strings are still being sold,” said Sonu Gore Patil, the victim’s relative.

----------------------------------------(BOX)-------------------------------------------------------------

Nylon strings easily available to children

“My brother’s throat was slashed by a nylon kite string. This is the administration’s fault. Nylon strings are easily available to children. The authorities don’t seem to care. Today it’s my brother, tomorrow it could be anyone in the city. The administration must act, or we will protest,” said Nikhil Mahale, BJP Mahamantri

----------------------------------------(BOX)-------------------------------------------------------------

Injuries from Kite strings not new

On January 15, 2023, seven people were injured in the city due to kite strings, with two more injured in rural areas. With Makar Sankranti approaching, kite flying is expected to increase, raising concerns over more injuries caused by nylon kite strings.

----------------------------------------(BOX)-------------------------------------------------------------

Photo: Pandurang Patkule, injured by a kite string.