Electricity poles bent, trees uprooted due to stormy winds

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Electricity poles bent in some areas of the city on Wednesday evening while tree branches fell on power lines, disrupting power supply. The stormy winds hit the city in the evening affecting the Mahavitran system. Engineers and employees of the electricity immediately rushed to the spot and started work. In some areas, it was dark until late at night.

Power supply to about 25,883 consumers on the feeders of Ramnagar, Sudhakarnagar, Gajanan Maharaj Mandir, Chanakyapuri, Gautam Dal Mill, Kausar Park and Nath Agro was disrupted.

Work to restore the power supply was underway until late at night. A tree fell in Nagsen Colony behind Jinsi Police Station, bending the pole and breaking the wires.

Mahavitran's Assistant Engineer Sambhaji Athargan and his colleagues immediately rushed to the spot and started repair work. The work of removing the bent poles and installing new poles was underway.

The power supply of more than half of the consumers on the feeder was resumed. The task of restoring the power supply to about 1,500 consumers continued until late at night.

Power supply was also disrupted in many places in the Chikalthana MIDC area due to trees falling on the electricity lines. A tree also fell on wires in the Town Center area. Additional Executive Engineer Prashant Nakhle said that work is underway to restore the power supply.

Fire Brigade Dept receives calls continuously

Incidents of trees falling were reported from various parts of the city on Wednesday evening because of stormy winds. So, the fire brigade department constantly received calls seeking help.

The department’s personnel rushed to help immediately after receiving calls. Trees have fallen in various areas including Nagasen Colony and Chikalthana MIDC.